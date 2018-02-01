More victims confront doctor over abuse
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, Mich.
Another wave of victims confronted Larry Nassar on Wednesday, this time about sexual abuse at an elite Michigan gymnastics club where young athletes felt they had to use the disgraced doctor’s services and could not question the adults who ran the facility.
The judge presiding over the case said the number of people who allege they were abused by Nassar has topped 265. That total includes 150-plus victims who offered statements at a different hearing last week, as well as scores of new ones expected to speak over the next few days.
Nassar faces another long prison sentence on top of the two he has already received. He was sentenced to 60 years on federal child-pornography charges and another 40 to 175 years on state charges that he abused women and girls while working for Michigan State University. Either one of those sentences effectively means life in prison for the 54-year-old.
“You are the most vile, disgusting creature I have ever met,” said Katherine Ebert, who was a gymnast from 5 to 18 and started seeing Nassar at 15. “There are black holes in my memory that come back as nightmares or flashbacks, not wanting to believe they’re true.”
Nassar, once the doctor for the national gymnastics team, sat at a table with his lawyers as nearly 30 accusers rebuked him. They discussed the psychological scars from his abuse – depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, trouble being around male teachers and other men and fractured relationships with family.
“You took advantage of my innocence and trust,” 17-year-old Jessica Thomashow said. “You were my doctor. Why? I ask myself that question all the time. What you did to me was twisted. You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you.”
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 11:25 a.m.
Abuse victims return for Nassar's final sentencing hearing
- January 25, 2018 midnight
‘I just signed your death warrant’
- November 23, 2017 midnight
Olympic champ Douglas says she was among victims
- January 17, 2018 midnight
Ex-doctor’s victims recount abuse as young gymnasts
- January 16, 2018 10:52 a.m.
Sex abuse victim to ex-doctor: 'You are a repulsive liar'
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.