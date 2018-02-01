Mahoning grand jury indicts man who shot at officers
YOUNGSTOWN — The man wounded by police early Saturday after reports said he fired shots at officers on the South Side was indicted today via direct presentment by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault.
Gerald M. Wainwright, 25, of Hilton Avenue, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Reports said officers Tim Edwards and Brandon Carraway were on patrol early Saturday morning when they spotted Wainwright walking in the roadway on West Princeton Avenue wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.
When the officers tried to question him Wainwright ran away and fired three shots at the officers. They returned fire, hitting Wainwright.
Wainwright has been in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital since he was wounded.
The officers were not injured. They have been on administrative leave since the shooting while the internal affairs division investigates.
