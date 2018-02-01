Judge OKs all evidence for Larosa trial
WARREN
The judge in the Jacob Larosa aggravated murder case has denied LaRosa’s attempt to suppress evidence obtained by police March 31, 2015, the day LaRosa is accused of killing his elderly neighbor in her home in Niles.
Judge Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court issued a ruling today allowing all evidence Niles police obtained at Larosa’s house, at the hospital where he went after being arrested and from hearing statements he made while being guarded by police.
Niles police officers testified to collecting a long, black hair from the cot on which Larosa sat at the hospital, obtaining a towel with blood on it at the hospital and hearing Larosa say “They are going to kill me for this” while in police custody.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 29, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Niles police testify to ‘utterances’ made by apparently intoxicated murder suspect Jacob Larosa
- December 28, 2017 12:07 p.m.
UPDATE | Suppression hearing underway in Larosa murder case
- March 9, 2017 midnight
Attorneys for Niles boy charged with aggravated murder ask court to suppress evidence
- December 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Expert regarding drugs and alcohol to testify at Jacob Larosa hearing
- December 22, 2016 midnight
Attorneys ask for Jacob Larosa to be evaluated for fitness to stand trial
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.