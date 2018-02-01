Judge OKs all evidence for Larosa trial

WARREN

The judge in the Jacob Larosa aggravated murder case has denied LaRosa’s attempt to suppress evidence obtained by police March 31, 2015, the day LaRosa is accused of killing his elderly neighbor in her home in Niles.

Judge Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court issued a ruling today allowing all evidence Niles police obtained at Larosa’s house, at the hospital where he went after being arrested and from hearing statements he made while being guarded by police.

Niles police officers testified to collecting a long, black hair from the cot on which Larosa sat at the hospital, obtaining a towel with blood on it at the hospital and hearing Larosa say “They are going to kill me for this” while in police custody.