Immigration deal not within reach
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump’s State of the Union offer of a “down-the-middle compromise” on immigration did nothing to move Republicans and Democrats closer to a deal Wednesday, as Democrats accused the president of lacing his speech with racially charged remarks and Republicans dug in on their demands.
The reaction to Trump’s high-profile overture suggested both parties were settling into a protracted tug-of-war. The standoff left serious doubt whether the two parties could reach an election-year pact to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation, sharpen border security and take other steps to curb immigration. The two parties had not even settled on a deadline on an agreement – a bad sign in an institution that rarely acts unless under pressure.
“If the deadline is Feb. 8, we’re not going to make it,” No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said Wednesday, noting a looming deadline for approving government funding to avoid another shutdown.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 24, 2018 midnight
washington Schumer rescinds wall offer in new immigration push
- January 22, 2018 midnight
Shutdown rolls into workweek as talks drag on
- February 1, 2018 midnight
President Trump goes for it all on vexing issue of immigration
- September 5, 2017 midnight
washington Will Trump phase out program for young immigrants?
- January 29, 2018 midnight
washington In his first State of Union, Trump to assert America is back
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.