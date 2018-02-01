Heat's Goran Dragic selected as All-Star replacement
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic is an All-Star for the first time.
The Miami Heat guard was selected today by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as an injury replacement for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Dragic will replace Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who broke his left hand.
Dragic will play for Team LeBron, the squad drafted by LeBron James.
He leads the Heat with averages of 17 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, and will be Miami's lone representative in the game.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 13, 2016 midnight
nba roundup
- February 26, 2017 midnight
AROUND THE NBA
- February 1, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Cavs hang on for tight victory
- January 31, 2017 midnight
nba roundup | Monday’s other games
- March 5, 2017 midnight
Cavaliers sit LeBron, Kyrie in loss to Heat
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.