BUSINESS DIGEST

Coleman purchases Turning Point assets

YOUNGSTOWN

Coleman Professional Services has purchased Turning Point Counseling Services’ assets and is now serving the community. Coleman is located in the former Turning Point building at 611 Belmont Ave.

Bill’s Place in Austintown closes

AUSTINTOWN

A sign on the door at a long-standing bar, Bill’s Place, 4771 Mahoning Ave., says the bar is closed.

Farmers reports financial results

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2017.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $5.2 million, which compares with $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding a $1.8 million adjustment of the net deferred tax asset resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that became law in December 2017, offset by tax equated, net acquisition-related adjustments, net income for the fourth quarter would have been $7 million.

Net income for the year was $22.7 million compared with $20.6 million for 2016.

$7,500 donation to Second Harvest

NILES

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley will receive a $7,500 check today from a promotional program put on by Giant Eagle and Philadelphia-based premium deli meat and cheese company Dietz & Watson.

Families Helping Families is a national Dietz & Watson charitable purchase program run in conjunction with partner supermarkets that encourages consumers to purchase Dietz & Watson products to support a local charity or organization within retailers’ communities. For every pound of Dietz & Watson meats or cheeses purchased at area Giant Eagles from Nov. 2 through Dec. 6 of last year, Dietz & Watson made the donation to a local food bank chosen by Giant Eagle.

Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles

DETROIT

Toyota is recalling about 645,000 vehicles worldwide to fix an electrical problem that could stop air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Toyota Prius and Lexus RX and NX SUVs. Also covered are some Toyota Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, Noah, Voxy, Esquire, Probox, Succeed, Corolla, Highlander, Levin and Hilux models. All were produced from May of 2015 to March of 2016.

Moon puts on cosmic show

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue moon, super big and super bright.

It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue.

Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. also had good viewing, along with Russia.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1252.00-0.52

Aqua America, .71 36.21-0.13

Avalon Holdings,2.170.09

Chemical Bank, .2758.410.32

Community Health Sys.5.65 -0.12

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.250.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.60-0.70

First Energy, 1.44 32.890.57

Fifth/Third, .5233.100.08

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.80-0.18

FNB Corp., .4814.34-0.02

General Motors, 1.5242.45-0.25

General Electric, .9216.170.22

Huntington Bank, .28 16.180.08

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.65-0.02

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.680.57

Key Corp, .3421.40-0.03

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 25.95-0.30

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 201.31-3.34

PNC, 2.20158.020.12

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60163.300.69

Stoneridge 24.36-0.12

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.750.01

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.