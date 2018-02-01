Cage required before German Shepherds can be returned

HOWLAND

The three German Shepherds taken to the Trumbull County Dog Pound after a woman alleged they bit her at Venture Plastics in Newton Township Jan. 22 will be evaluated to determine if they are healthy enough to return home.

Gwen Logan, Trumbull County executive dog warden, said a veterinarian was expected to examine the dogs Thursday afternoon. The dogs were being kept at the dog pound under a 10-day rabies quarantine because of the attack, but the quarantine ended Thursday.

However, Logan said the dogs will remain at the dog pound at least over the weekend because the owner of the dogs, David Hanson of Newton Township, has not yet prepared an acceptable cage for the dogs with a lid and lock on it.

When all of the conditions have been met for the dogs to return home, Judge Philip Vigorito of Newton Falls Municipal Court will provide a court order releasing the dogs, Logan said.

March 15 is the hearing date for the failure-to-restrain-dogs charge Hanson faces, as well as for a hearing to determine whether the vicious dogs designation Logan has given the German Shepherds will be affirmed or rejected by Judge Vigorito.

A vicious dogs designation would require Hanson to have $100,000 worth of liability insurance on the dogs and meet other requirements.