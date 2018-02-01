Boardman woman pleads to $200k theft from employer

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the theft of $200,000 from her former employer.

Adriann Bunch, 45, of Sheridan Road, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one count of aggravated theft.

The charges stemmed from a police report filed in May 2016 that said Bunch had overpaid herself about $200,000 over four years while working as a payroll accountant at State Alarm, Inc. on Market Street.

The company’s corporate treasurer told police she discovered a $5,793.56 check made out to Bunch and discovered Bunch overpaid herself by $4,500.

The alleged thefts dated back as far as 2013, according to the police report. State Alarm hired Bunch in 2007.

Bunch reportedly admitted the theft and told the treasurer that her family needed the money. The treasurer recorded two conversations with Bunch in which she described the thefts, the report said.

Prosecutors will recommend 24 months in prison at Bunch’s sentencing hearing scheduled for March 9.

The maximum sentence is three years in prison.