Academy to host carnival Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN

South Side Academy students and staff invite the community to its Pennies for Patients Carnival to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the gymnasium, 1400 Oak Hill Ave.

There will be games with the chance to win prizes as well as beverages. Each game or refreshment will cost one ticket. Cost is 25 cents for students who purchase tickets in advance and 50 cents the day of the event.