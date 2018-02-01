'48 Hours' to focus on Hoerig homicide Saturday

The CBS newsmagazine “48 Hours” will air a segment on the Karl Hoerig homicide case at 9 p.m. Saturday.

“48 Hours” did a special on the case in November. Saturday’s episode will update it, with the latest developments that include the extradition of Hoerig’s widow to stand trial for his death.

In the November episode, a team from the newsmagazine, along with Paul Hoerig, brother of the late Karl, traveled to Brazil in search of justice. They pressed Brazilian officials on the case.

Claudia Hoerig, 53, was extradited back to Warren on Jan. 17, where she will face trial for the March 2007 slaying of her husband.

Karl Hoerig had been a major in the Air Force, and was also a pilot with Southwest Airlines. He was found shot to death in the couple’s Newton Falls home. Claudia fled to her native Brazil shortly after his death