38-year-old gets 2 life sentences for raping boy from age 9 to 13

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who raped a boy over the course of five years will serve two consecutive life sentences in prison.

“You sentenced that boy to a life of nightmares,” said Judge Lou A. D’Apolito before imposing the sentence Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Thomas, 38, of Hubbard Road was found guilty on 19 counts of rape, 16 of which occurred before his victim’s 13th birthday.

Judge D’Apolito said Thomas’ actions caused great physical and psychological harm and consecutive sentences were necessary to protect the public.

The victim’s mother read a statement to the court, saying when the jury delivered its verdict in January, the last thing she heard from Thomas was, “You got what you wished for.”

“My wish would be that this whole situation never happened,” she said. “It’s not only Ken that faces a life sentence. It’s many of us.”

Even justice, she said, would not heal the pain caused by Thomas.

Thomas’ crimes began when the victim was 9 and continued until he was 13.

