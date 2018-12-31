Youngstown police probe 25th, 26th homicides of year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city recorded its second homicide of the day late Sunday night when police responded to a South Side shooting that left one man dead.

He is the city’s 26th homicide of 2018.

According to Youngstown police, officers responded to the Shell service station at 3200 Market St. about 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they learned a man and a woman had been shot at an unidentified address on the South Side, and one of the victims drove to the station seeking help.

The victims were then transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the man died.

The woman is being treated at the hospital.

No arrests in the shooting had been made as of early Monday, police reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.

Youngstown recorded 28 homicides in 2017.

Early Sunday, police responded to a disturbance at a Williamson Avenue social club, at which one man was shot and killed. Two others were injured.