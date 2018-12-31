Youngstown man jailed on drug charge, left child in vacant Poland home

POLAND — Village police early Saturday found a sleeping infant alone in what appeared to be a vacant home along Venloe Avenue.

Police found little to no furniture in the home nor a blanket for the child, but did find a bag of suspected heroin and a scale suspected to have been used to weigh drugs as well as a video surveillance system, according to a village police report.

Police had found the child’s father Izaiah Z. Beacham, 23, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, asleep in a vehicle outside the home, according to the report.

He was jailed Saturday on charges of heroin and cocaine trafficking, endangering children and carrying concealed weapons, along with other drug and theft-related charges, according to jail records. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting the child’s mother earlier that day. An rifle was found in his possession.

Beacham is set to appear in the county area court in Boardman on Thursday. Jail records show his bond for the weapons charge was set at $500,000.