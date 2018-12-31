Trump laments he's getting bad press for US exit from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump complained today he's getting "bad press" for his decision to pull American troops out of Syria, saying he's making good on his campaign promise against U.S. involvement in "never ending wars."

Earlier this month, Trump abruptly announced on Twitter he was withdrawing 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. He said Islamic State militants are "mostly gone" and he's "slowly" sending American servicemen and women back to their families. A draw down of troops in Afghanistan also appeared to be in the works.

The decision was roundly criticized by his national security advisers and Democratic and Republican lawmakers. It prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signed on to a letter with other GOP senators urging Trump to reconsider.

"I am the only person in America who could say that, 'I'm bringing our great troops back home, with victory,' and get BAD press," Trump tweeted. "It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!"

Critics not only warn of a resurgence of IS, but worry the American exit is a betrayal of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria and leaves them vulnerable to an attack from Turkish forces. Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units, which now controls nearly 30 percent of Syria, a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its own borders. Other critics feared an abrupt withdrawal.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump backer and leading voice on national security and foreign affairs on Capitol Hill, had lunch with the president Sunday and emerged from the White House saying Trump was slowing down the withdrawal from Syria.

"I think we're in a pause situation," Graham said. It was unclear if he meant that the troop withdrawal was actually being paused, or if Graham was echoing Trump's promise for a "strong, deliberate and orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria."

"I think we're slowing things down in a smart way," Graham said, adding Trump was very aware of the plight of the Kurds.

Trump reiterated he was slowly withdrawing troops.

"If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero. ISIS is mostly gone, we're slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants," Trump tweeted.