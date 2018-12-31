TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Susan A. MonteCalvo, 57, and Douglas J. Cressman, 55, both of Cortland.

Mark J. Byler, 24, and Lorina M. Mast, 29, both of West Farmington.

Benjamin P. Plant, 26, of Niles, and Natalie R. Dean, 25, of McDonald.

Amanda E. Osborne, 26, of Kinsman, and Ryan E. Cunningham, 30, of Lynnwood, Wash.

Jonathan K. Gonzalez, 36, and Cindy L. Correa Echevarria, 39, both of Warren.

Kristen A. Davis, 26, of Warren, and Cory A. Graham, 29, address confidential.

Molly A. Sedmak, 18, and Jonathan B. Cameron, 19, both of Niles.

Wayne M. Roper Jr., 27, and Shannon M. Travis, 42, both of Warren.

Arthur Swogger Jr., 64, and Tammy L. Sherman, 59, both of Masury.

James S. Bonney, 72, of Dunnellon, Fla., and Kathryn A. Bell, 74, of Cortland.

Jeremy D. Marsano, 28, of Bessemer, Pa., and Christine M. Tarr, 33, of Warren.

William H. Hidasey, 34, and Julie A. Wilcox, 42, both of Youngstown.

Randolph C. Cutshall, 38, and Shannon M. Clay, 38, both of Warren.

Taylor E. Pontikos, 25, and Marco T. Ornelas Souto, both of Santa Monica, Calif.

Christopher S. McManus, 36, and Jenna K. Nelson, 37, both of Southington.

Chad W. Mitchell, 40, and Hannah R. Zickefoose, 33, both of Warren.

Dissolutions Asked

Pradeep Kaur and Labh Singh.

Shawn M. Percy and Adrianne A. Percy.

Candalyn S. Manley and Douglas T. Manley.

Deborah Horner and Joshua R. Horner.

Michael J. Coe and Tonya D. Coe.

Linda Rucci and Sebastian Rucci.

Lucy VanKleeck and Keith VanKleeck.

Divorces Asked

Anthony J. DePaul v. Elizabeth DePaul.

Tammy L. Maybou v. Ivey J. Maybou.

Meghann Pluche v. Daniel Pluche.

Abel C. Ladeau v. Jazmine Ladeau.

Nicole Wade v. Ian J. Wade.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. R. Allen Sinclair et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patty A. Thomas et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Larry L. Jackson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sukhui Hays et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Betty P. Noble et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel L. Poling et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gregory Mosko et al, tax foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Lorraine P. Emerson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. O. Ray Callihan et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Amanda J. Hites et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Trishia Bassett et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Christy A. Brown et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Steve Garces et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Michael Rese et al, foreclosure.

Barclay’s Bank Delaware v. John E. Reynolds, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jennifer Clay, other civil.

Youngstown Kenworth Inc. v. Red D. Transport et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jennifer L. Henry, other civil.

Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Stacey M. Pesce et al, other civil.

Warren Family Mission v. Trumbull County Take Flight et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Autumn J. Patrick, other civil.

Dibo Construction LLC v. Charles Cammock et al, other civil.

Sherri Woods v. Cohen Phillips et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mark Haack, other civil.

City of Girard v. Kevin M. Gump et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. John C. Palo, other civil.

Nita Brdek et al v. Richard Ward et al, other civil.

Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Lynne Pultea v. Shelly Holding Co. et al, workers compensation.

David B. Smathers v. City of Niles et al, workers’ compensation.

Heather M. Click v. Panera LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Pamela Messuri v. Royal Ice Cream Co. et al, workers’ compensation.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mary Charles, money.