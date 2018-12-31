Traffic stop leads to police chase

Staff report

weathersfield

A traffic stop near the Dollar General on state Route 46 Saturday became a multiple-jurisdiction chase and resulted in a police cruiser getting hit, according to a Trumbull county 911 call report.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a black 1997 Dodge Ram pickup about 5:30 p.m. when the suspect took off. During the pursuit, the driver hit a Weathersfield police cruiser.

In the report, police identified the driver as Ross DeWeese, 28, of Mineral Ridge.

According to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, Youngstown police found the abandoned truck about 10 p.m. at South Worthington Street and West Rayen Avenue.

Police still are looking for DeWeese.

DeWeese’s criminal history dates back to 2014 and includes charges of robbery, theft, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, receiving stolen property, complicity and failure to comply.