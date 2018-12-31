Reminder: New year means higher Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, again

PITTSBURGH (AP) — If a new year is beckoning, Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls must be about to go up.

For the 11th year in a row, motorists will pay more to drive the 359-mile roadway that stretches from the Delaware River to Ohio.

Tolls will rise 6 percent for all motorists beginning Sunday. For passenger vehicles traveling the length of the turnpike, that means an increase from $55 to $58.30 for cash payers and $39.25 to $41.60 for E-ZPass tag holders.

Not everyone thinks it’s necessary, however.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says increasing tolls could eventually lead motorists to choose other routes. His office is conducting a review of turnpike finances and usage.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the agency hasn’t seen signs of a sustained drop in usage.