Mahoning Valley’s unemployment rate falls in November

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in November from November 2017’s rate of 5.7 percent, according to figures recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

While the number of unemployed people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties fell from 13,600 in November 2017 to 12,900 in November 2018, the number of employed people fell from 227,200 to 223,500 and the civilian labor force dropped from 241,000 to 236,000.

In Mahoning County, the November unemployment rate dropped from 5.8 percent to 5.5 percent. In Trumbull County, it fell from 5.9 percent to 5.8 percent. In Columbiana County, the November unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, down from 5 percent in November 2017.

In the city of Youngstown, the unemployment rate was 7 percent in November, a drop from 7.2 percent the previous November.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November, down from 4.9 percent in November 2017, the Associated Press reported.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November, down from 4.1 percent in November 2017.