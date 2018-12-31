Mahoning coroner IDs Sunday homicide victims
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s office this afternoon released the name of two men killed in separate shootings Sunday.
Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, address unknown, was shot and killed about 2:50 a.m. at the Sons of Borinquen Club at 720 Williamson Ave.
Trevice Harris, 37, also address unknown, died after being shot in a car about 11:20 p.m. that stopped at a Market Street gas station for assistance.
Autopsies on both men are expected to be performed shortly.
