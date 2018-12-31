Bloody Sunday: City logs two homicides

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city recorded its second homicide of the day late Sunday night when police responded to a South Side shooting that left one man dead.

He is the city’s 26th homicide of 2018.

According to Youngstown police, officers responded to the Shell service station at 3200 Market St. about 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they learned a man and a woman had been shot at an unidentified address on the South Side, and one of the victims drove to the station seeking help.

The victims were then transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the man died.

The woman is being treated at the hospital.

No arrests in the shooting had been made as of early Monday, police reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.

Youngstown recorded 28 homicides in 2017.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to the Sons of Borinquen Club, 720 Williamson Ave. on the South Side, at 2:50 a.m. where three people had been shot during a fight.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, a male and a female, were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds, police said.

Information about the victims has not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made and detectives and the Mahoning County coroner’s office continue to investigate.

The city’s last homicide occurred Dec. 21 when Sherman Moore Jr., 30, was found shot to death about 1 a.m. inside a home at 850 Compton Lane.

If the total of 26 homicides holds for 2018, it would represent the third highest annual homicide toll over the past decade.