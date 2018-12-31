Dollar store robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Glenwood Avenue that occurred Saturday night, according to police reports.

The shift manager told police that she was robbed at gunpoint and three suspects took $200 and an unknown amount of Black & Mild cigars.

She described the suspects as men wearing hoodies with their faces covered, who fled in a white car driven by a woman.

It is the latest in a string of robberies at dollar stores in Youngstown.

Exal gets new patent

Youngstown

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week awarded aluminum packaging company Exal Corp. of Youngstown a patent for a resealable beverage container.

The co-inventors of the products are John Samuel McKenzie, Nicholas E. Stanca and Jeffrey Silver Taggart, all of Youngstown.

Exal’s headquarters are located at One Performance Place in Youngstown.

It employs about 350 at its Youngstown operations.

The company, which was founded in 1993, also manufactures products in Argentina, India and Brazil.

Niles calendars on sale

NILES

The Niles Historical Society has a limited amount of calendars featuring old schools in Niles for sale for $10 plus an additional fee for shipping. These can be ordered by calling 330-652-8329. There will be no monthly meeting of the membership or monthly open house of the Ward-Thomas House in January. The regular schedule will resume in February.

FAFSA set at MCCTC

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is hosting a FAFSA help and learn session about the types of federal Title IV funding available, common misunderstandings and mistakes completing the application and gain hands on assistance with completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

To register for this no-cost event, contact 330-729-4100 or maxie.wirtz@mahoningctc.com.

For information, contact Jodi Glass, marketing specialist/recruiter, at 330-729-4100, ext. 1903 or Jodi.glass@mahoningctc.com.

Vienna road closings

vienna

The Trumbull County engineer jas announced that Melbourne Avenue between Crew Hood Road and Smith Stewart Road will be closed Thursday and Friday for culvert replacement. The recommended detour route is west on Smith Stewart Road, south on state Route 193, east on Crew Hood Road.

Alzheimer’s speaker set for Beaver crime watch

beaver

The Beaver Township Police Department’s January crime- watch meeting will feature a discussion on Alzheimer’s disease.

Samantha Sathre of the Alzheimer’s Association will address warning signs of the disease and the importance of early detection.

“The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging,” the event description reads.

The meeting will take place at Shepherd of the Valley on Sharrot Road on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

First Night Youngstown kicks off this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN

First Night Youngstown will take place today at a dozen locations in the downtown area.

Wrist bands are $10 ($7 for senior citizens, free for children 12 and under) and can be purchased at all performance venues, including Covelli Centre, the Steel Museum, One Hot Cookie, the YMCA and the Arms Museum.

The wrist band grants admission to all venues, where entertainment will be scheduled beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be two ball drops, with fireworks, at the foot of the Market Street Bridge: the first at 9 p.m. for children, and another at midnight.

FROM STAFF REPORTS