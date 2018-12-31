dianna oatridge | THE VINDICATOR


December 31, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

dianna oatridge | THE VINDICATOR

Brad Nigh of Poland points out an item on the Winter Scavenger Hunt checklist to his daughter, Allie, 9, in the Ford Nature Center Habitat Room at Mill Creek MetroParks on Sunday.

