David Green, president of UAW Local 1112 at the General Motors Lordstown complex, speaks about the end of the production of the Cruze and the future for the plant’s remaining 1,500 employees. Green and other labor and political leaders are continuing their fight to keep the plant operating.

At left, Youngstown Bishop George Murry unveils a list of clergy and other staff once employed by the Diocese of Youngstown who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse. Bishop Murry spent part of the year recovering from acute leukemia.