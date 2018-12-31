Austintown police find drugs in man's butt

AUSTINTOWN — Police found what could me more than $2,000 worth of suspected cocaine in a Canfield man’s buttocks while he was being booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Brandon Emery, 22, faces a felony count of drug abuse as well as another felony count for bringing the cocaine into the jail. He also faces misdemeanor counts for attempting to hide it from township police during a traffic stop, as well as marijuana possession, according to a township police report.

Officers found a large bag of suspected cocaine containing 11 smaller bags inside Emery’s buttocks while he was being processed at the jail, according to the report.

The drugs weighed 37 grams, according to the report. The average street value for one gram of cocaine is $62, according to the Global Drug Survey.

Emery was set for arraignment this morning. Jail records show he is still being held on a total bond of more than $11,000.