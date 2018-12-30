OSU offers pesticide re-certification programs

Staff report

Ohio State University Extension will offer pesticide re-certification programs over the next several weeks.

These programs include three hours of re-certification for the Ohio Department of Agriculture pesticide licenses for private applicators.

The classes will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Unity Township Fire Hall, 2372 state Route 165, East Palestine, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at OSU Extension office, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 5, Lisbon.

Fertilizer and re-certification programs are mostly offered during the summer months at on-farm field days, but the classes will provide an opportunity for participants to obtain the required credit.

The agriculture department has added a “15P” designation to pesticide licensed applicators who have fertilizer certifications.

The fertilizer re-certification classes will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 20 at OSU Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

For details, visit go.osu.edu/fertilizerplan. For a complete listing of OSU Extension programs, visit go.osu.edu/MahoningCalendar. To register for any of the programs, call 330-533-5538.