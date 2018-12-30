METRO DIGEST || Man, dog die in New Castle fire

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

A man and a dog died in a house fire early Saturday morning in the 400 block of Martin Street here. Officials have identified the victim as Fletcher Hudson Jr., 40.

New Castle Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the department got the call about 4:30 a.m., according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The occupied home burned to the ground.

A vacant house next door, which was recently renovated and was up for sale, was substantially damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Vets office closing to honor retirees

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission announced it will close from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to honor its office retirees.

For information, call Susan Krawchyk at 330-740-2450.

Ex-Canfield pastor dies after car crash

CANFIELD

The Rev. Jim Humphrey, former associate pastor at Canfield United Methodist Church from 1986-1988 and most recently minister of visitation for shut-ins and home-bound church members, died Saturday morning of severe injuries suffered in a car crash in Canton last Sunday night.

He was being treated at Canton’s Mercy Medical Center.

The Rev. Mr. Humphrey, 61, was a graduate of United High School in Hanoverton and was a retired full-time minister.

The Rev. Vern Shepherd, pastor of Canfield United, said a fellowship time to celebrate Mr. Humphrey’s life will take place after today’s 9:30 a.m. service.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

New Year’s Eve special at museum

YOUNGSTOWN

Memories of Christmas Past at The Arms Family Museum will be open for a special New Year’s Eve Twilight from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Patrons with a First Night Youngstown badge will receive half-price admission for the exhibit.

For information, contact 330-743-2589 or go to www.mahoninghistory.org.

Trumbull County officials sworn in

WARREN

A swearing-in ceremony took place Friday in Trumbull County Courthouse for officials elected or re-elected in the November election.

Those taking the oath of office were state Rep. Michael O’Brien, Auditor Adrian Biviano, Coroner Dr. Thomas James, 11th District Court of Appeals Judge Mary Jane Trapp, Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice, Family Court judges Sandra Stabile Harwood and Samuel Bluedorn and Eastern District Court Judge Marty Nosich.

Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay presided.

County Commissioner Frank Fuda and state Rep. Glenn Holmes had private ceremonies with their families.

Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan was out of town.

Inquiry about youth disbelief

LIBERTY

An ecumenical inquiry about the “common dynamics of disbelief among youth” will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Temple El Emeth, 3970 Logan Way.