How to snag hotel loyalty perks

By CLAIRE TSOSIE

NerdWallet

Hotel loyalty benefits – such as access to room upgrades, late checkout and other amenities – aren’t reserved only for the most faithful, highest-spending customers anymore. With the right credit card, you can get them, too.

That’s because automatic elite status in hotel loyalty programs is an increasingly common feature on credit cards associated with these programs. Now, some cards – such as the Starwood Preferred Guest Luxury Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire card, which both carry annual fees of $450 – even give cardholders access to the upper echelons of elite status.

It’s not the most predictable credit-card benefit; perks can vary based on availability. But if you travel enough, getting a hotel card with automatic elite status can be a clever shortcut to more pleasant stays.

ROOM UPGRADES

Joe Hegedus of Orlando, Fla., isn’t particularly loyal to any one hotel brand – but his co-branded hotel cards still help him get room upgrades. Once, while spending one night at a hotel in Fort Pierce, Fla., with his wife, Sharon, he says he was upgraded to a three-room suite for no extra charge after checking in.

Potential room upgrades are common as a midtier hotel elite status benefit. They aren’t a sure thing, Hegedus notes; they depend on availability. Landing a major upgrade is also rare. But if the hotel has plenty of open rooms, you have a better chance.

FLEXIBLE CHECK-IN AND CHECKOUT

For weary travelers, the option to check in early or check out late can be a huge relief. And often, the elite status that comes with hotel cards makes this possible.

This perk also depends on availability, he notes. But he estimates he’s received early check-in more than half the times he’s requested it.

OTHER AMENITIES AND BENEFITS

The hotel elite status that comes with your card might not make your trip significantly cheaper, but it can make it more comfortable. Some hotel chains, such as Hyatt and InterContinental Hotels Group, promise elite members a dedicated check-in area or phone line. Others offer a free breakfast to those with status.