SOCIETY DIGEST || Luncheon will feature local chef

Luncheon will feature local chef

WARREN

Warren Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries, will host “Your Purpose, Your Passion,” a luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at DiLucia’s Banquet Center, 2610 Elm Road NE. Bob Dellimuti, chef at DiLucia’s, will share details of how his passion for cooking became his purpose in establishing a successful business.

Inspirational speaker will be Nancy Montagna, “Now a Sound Mind.” Cost is $10 for first-time ladies, and $14 for all others. Reservations are required by Jan. 10 and must be honored or canceled by Jan. 12. Call Joyce at 330-539-5837 or Jan at 330-638-6508.

Helping Hands Closet has January specials

CANFIELD

Helping Hands Closet at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, has new and gently used clothes for the entire family. January specials include 70 percent off Christmas attire and 50 percent off the rest of the inventory.

Cycling for a Cure

Timothy Nash of Warren recently participated in a five-day cycling event through Utah to help accelerate progress in finding treatments for multiple myeloma. Nash joined one of three teams of cyclists in the 2018 Road to Victories cycling events to raise money for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

From Sept. 16 through 21, the Red Rocks Road to Victories cycling team rode up and down the canyons of Utah. They cycled through Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park. Riders earned their bragging rights and joined as a team each evening to share stories and get ready for the next day.

Nash added 41 names of Mahoning Valley myeloma patients – survivors and those who lost – to a banner the team carried.

The MMRF was created to accelerate cancer research for multiple myeloma, and speed the development and approval of new treatments. Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer, after lymphomas and leukemias.

For information about Road to Victories, visit www.roadtovictories.com. For information about the MMRF, visit www.themmrf.org.

Go Wild in the Park

salem

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will have a program on wildlife camouflage at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Jason Reynolds, Wildlife/Forestry Technician with Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District, will present the family-friendly program. The event is free, but registration is required. For information or to register, visit www.salem.lib.oh.us, call the library at 330-332-0042 or call Amber Smith at 330-271-8913.

Gettin’ Crafty will begin Jan. 14

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will begin 2019 Gettin’ Crafty classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 with the opportunity for attendees to choose a craft or two to complete from last year’s craft projects. The class will meet in the Quaker room of the library. Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042.