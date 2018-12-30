First Night: a grand finale of festivities

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

YOUNGSTOWN

What will you be doing on the last night of the year?

First Night Youngstown has a full schedule of entertainment that the whole family can enjoy together or apart.

The alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event will include dozens of performances in 14 venues in the downtown area.

A WRTA bus will loop between all of them – from Covelli Centre to the steel museum. Admission is free for anyone wearing an FNY wristband.

The wristbands, by the way, are new this year. Previously, First Night Youngstown sold admission badges, each with a festive piece of art created by a local resident.

Why the change this year?

“We thought it would be a little easier,” said Andrea Daniels, FNY vice president, who noted that children collect the colorful rubber bracelets.

The wristbands are $10 ($7 for senior citizens, active military and students; children 12 and under get them for free) and offer admission to all FNY venues.

The lineup of entertainment and activities is more or less that same as last year’s and includes a lot of favorites.

As has become tradition, there will be swimming at the YMCA from 4 to 8:30 p.m.; sky projection shows at the planetarium at Youngstown State University from 6 to 9 p.m.; and ice skating at Covelli Centre from 5 to 11 p.m. (skates can be rented on site).

There will be a countdown and ball drop, with fireworks, at 9 p.m. for the young ones, and again at midnight, at Central Square.

Fireworks will be set off from the Market Street Bridge, which will be closed most of the day.

The Memories of Christmas Past exhibition at the Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., will take part in FNY this year by staying open until 8 p.m. Those wearing an FNY wristband will get half-price admission.

If weather permits, horse and carriage rides through the downtown area will be available for a fee.

The late-evening focus will be at Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St., where the rock band Spirit of the Bear will play from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

Go to firstnightyoungstownoh.com for information.