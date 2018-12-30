Limelights and career paths

Farmers National Bank expanded its commercial lending division with a new hire.

Brad Guess joins the commercial lending team with more than 19 years of experience in the financial services industry.

“Given Brad’s experience in the field and his knowledge of the customers he serves, we are thrilled to welcome him as a member of the commercial lending team here at Farmers. We are confident he will serve our customers well in developing business loan solutions that meet their needs,” said Joseph Gerzina, chief lending officer and regional president of its Western division.

Vito Abruzzino, a partner at Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell Ltd. of Youngstown, has been named to the Super Lawyers “Rising Star” list, his firm announced.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service, awards its Super Lawyers distinction to the top 5 percent of attorneys in Ohio and several other states, based on balloting and review by peer attorneys. The Rising Star distinction recognizes lawyers on the list who are under age 40.

Abruzzino, a lawyer since 2007, was recognized in the area of government relations. His practice also includes probate and estates, public-sector law and litigation.

A major in the Air Force Reserves Judge Advocate General Corps, Abruzzino also serves as director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, which leads community support for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Ravenna.

Consumers National Bank announced Anthony Mattioli has joined the bank as assistant vice president and business development officer.

Working from the bank’s Fairlawn office, Mattioli will develop banking relationships throughout the Akron and Canton markets. He will concentrate on helping customers with residential mortgage-related financing.

“We are excited to add Tony to our lending team. His experience and knowledge of mortgage lending will help Consumers National Bank assist new mortgage clients in our growing market,” said Dan Eshler, vice president, mortgage services.

Mattioli has more than 30 years of banking experience. He lives in the Portage Lakes area with his wife and children.