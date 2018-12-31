Exal of Youngstown gets patent for beverage containers

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

Aluminum packaging company Exal Corp. has been awarded a patent for a resealable beverage container.

The co-inventors of the products are John Samuel McKenzie, Nicholas E. Stanca and Jeffrey Silver Taggart, all of Youngstown.

Exal’s headquarters are located at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown. The company, which was founded in 1993, also manufactures products in Argentina, India and Brazil.