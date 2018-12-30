COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Ronald Finch v. Lonny Horst, personal injury.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tracye Smith, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Blower, money.

Richard Crouse v. Covington SNF Inc. et al, wrongful death.

divorces granted

Michael Butler v. Holly Butler.

Matthew Krebs v. Elizabeth Krebs.

Joyce Mick v. Randy Mick.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Steven Clunen and Joan Clunen.

Docket

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kimberly Stilwell, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Rosalia O’Neil et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sue A. Revis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vincent P. Stankiewiz Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. John W. Lyden Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Herbert D. Daugherty et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Sara L. Foltz et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. April Billock, default.

Discover Products Inc. v. Daniel L. Bruno Jr., default.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Violet Sheesley, default.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Rodriguez Initiatives LLC et al, default.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lawrence J. Maffitt et al, dismissed.

George K. Theophanous v. General Motors LLC et al, dismissed.

Mark Guerino et al v. Ali A. Alqadhi et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Joshua Meir, dismissed.

Citibank N.A. v. Shelley A. Mayle, dismissed.

Werner Enterprises v. Kimberly Lampkins, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Christina Forsythe, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Michelle L. Savanyu et al, dismissed.

Teresa E. Jefferies v. Trumbull Memorial Hospital et al, dismissed.

Jarelle Johnson v. Jaered Andrews et al, dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. Jeffrey Jarrett et al, dismissed.

Keybank National Association v. Jeffrey Shaffer et al, dismissed.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jerry Harris et al, dismissed.

Richard A. Clark v. Ronald J. Rice et al, dismissed.

State v. Joshua T. Wood, sentenced.

State v. Jeffrey D. Daniel, sentenced.

State v. Jalen T. Lowe, sentenced.

State v. James A. Hall, sentenced.

State v. Joshua M. Richards, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Pezzuto, sentenced.

State v. Jacob R. Hawkins, sentenced.

State v. Steven A. Allen, sentenced.

John W. Lennon v. Mitchell Porter et al, settled.

Todd R. Szabo v. Zachariah Woolley et al, settled.

John W. Zackasee Jr. et al v. Hubbard Village School District et al, settled.

Richard Delaquila Jr. v. Trumbull County et al, settled.

Addie M. Smith v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Johnny M. Hugley, dismissed.

divorces granted

Nichole M. Lowe v. Kenneth M. Lowe.

Thomas Nicopolis v. Susan Nicopolis

Vincent Hahn v. Amy Hahn.

William D. Smith v. Nancy J. Smith.

Harold T. Alexander v. Terri Newton.

Kathleen J. Owen v. Joshua A. Stevens.

Deborah J. Garza v. Gary L. Garza.

Dissolutions granted

Julia M. Tarantino and Joseph H. Tarantino Jr.

Gayle Blangero and Thomas L. Blangero.

Phyllis L. Bowman and Daniel A. Kolenick.

Alvin C. Harney Jr. and Bobbie L. Harney.

Ashley E. Heverly and Benjamin R. Heverly.

Cody Barnes and Samantha Barnes.

Michael Lew and Amy Lew.

Jaspar Johnson and Matthew Johnson.

Rachel L. Mattozzi and Anthony Mattozzi.

Carly Robison and Gregg Robison II.

Lori R. Carr and Dan W. Carr.

Cassandra Arnio Marsh and Patrick I. Marsh.

Nichole Tornincasa and Michael S. Tornincasa.

Tyler Gilmore and Ashlee Gilmore.

Timothy S. Higgins and Christa D. Higgins.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

Adam N. Lee, 34, of 249 Redondo Road, Youngstown, and Devon M. Cleland, 39, of same.

Joseph P. Shurtleff, 60, of 11135 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, and Olivia A. Bever, 29, of 889 North Main St., Apartment 2, Akron.

Ivan O. Monroy, 40, of 836 S 13th St., Apartment 5, Sebring, and Emily M. Berger, 24, of same.

James J. Webster, 18, of 2277 Hubbard Masury Road, Hubbard, and Kathryne T. Noble, 19, of 63 Hamilton Ave., Poland.

Charles S. Koulianos, 27, of 578 Edwards Lane, Campbell, and Joey M. DeLisio, 26, of 90 Red Grouse Court, Youngstown.

Matthew R. Parish, 29, of 215 Reserve Blvd. Apartment 108, Charlottesville, Va., and Tiffany R. Johnson, 26, of same.

Robert H. Allen Jr., 31, of 1244 Idaho Road, Austintown, and Megan R. McBriar, 33, of same.

Steven M. Thomas, 35, of 606 S. 12th St., Sebring, and Elizabeth A. Teague, 23, of same.

Christopher R. Youngman, 21, of 923 Cherry Lane, Troy, Ill., and Carly N. Pirko, 22, of 2421 NE River Road, Lake Milton.

Ian M. Mueller, 21, 3944 S. Schenley Road, Boardman, and Tarrah M. Belfast, 20, of 4303 E. Pine Lake Road, New Springfield.

new complaints

Charles Harmon v. Matthew C. Hofus, jury demand.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Gerald R. Suess Jr., other civil.

Zachary L. Zupp v. Allison L. McClain et al, jury demand.

City of Youngstown v. Charlaunda D. Williams, complaint.

City of Campbell v. Clarice L. Bailey, complaint.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Jean M. Rubesa et al, foreclosure.

Alonzo Thompson v. Source Providers Inc. et al, jury demand.

Giovanni Mavar et al v. Robert Kleinknecht et al, other torts.

Mary L. Shaw et al v. Progressive Direct Insurance Co., other civil.

Inesita C. Velazquez et al v. Progressive Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Huntington Mall Co. v. Cem Onder Ekinci, money.

Ohio Valley Mall Co. v. Aaron Y. Cottrell, money.

Ohio Valley Mall Co. v. MD Ashaduzzaman MBR, money.

Fred E. Suman v. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, jury demand.

Governor’s Square Co. v. Waled Elshfeish, money.

Rebecca Roberts v. Gary Hurd, jury demand.

Melanie N. Yesovich v. Clint A. Chamberlain et al, money.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. unknown heirs of Irene Koehler et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Keith J. Fink et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Ryan Acklin et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Ann M. Peterson et al, foreclosure.

United Federal Credit Union v. Daylen S. Ballinger, money.

George Vass v. James M. Mrofchak et al, jury demand.

divorces

Dannelle M. Hoffman, P.O Box 6120, Youngstown, v. Elmer A. Hoffman Jr., of 569 Palmer Ave., Youngstown.

Jennifer Hall, of 148 Elm St., Struthers, v. Isiah Hall, 1300 Warehouse Road, Ft. Leavenworth, Kan.

Samantha Luckett, of 1712 Wellington Ave., Youngstown, v. Bobby Luckett Jr., of 466 Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown.

Cynthia Thompson, of 65 E. Ohio Ave., Sebring, v. Kenneth P. Thompson, of 34205 Beach Park Road Lot 33, Leesburg, Fla.

Arlene A. Kralj, of 5724 Arrel Road, Lowellville, v. Samuel J. Peloza III, of 380 Victoria Road, Youngstown.

Rikki Queener, of 3404 Ambert Ave., Youngstown, v. Nathan O. Queener, of 3244 Orrin Ave., Youngstown.

Amanda S. Mitchell, of 1952 Ridgelawn Ave., Youngstown, v. Gary E. Bowers, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS

Anthony R. Protopapa, of 26 Fieldstone Drive, Poland, and Linda L. Protopapa, of 135 Creed St., Struthers.

DOCKET

New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center LLC et al v. Steel Town LLC et al, order of magistrate.

WDP Investments LLC v. Steve Pylipiw, judgment entry.

Farina Family Trust v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Mercy Health Youngstown LLC v. M and M Health Care Inc., dismissed.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School et al, order of magistrate.

Nicholas Krut v. Harold R. Wilson Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Beth Singer Rennie v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Marshall S. Mikesell et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Wilma L. Daley et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Steam Action Carpet Cleaning Co. v. Sam Breese et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joshua W. Rankin et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

David A. Roman v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Carl W. Flitcraft Jr. et al v. BLCC Inc. et al, settled.

Louis Rossi v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

Bryson S. Iscuria v. Donald Y. Yoho III, order of magistrate.

Elaina N. Mulac v. Naomi Duecaster et al, dismissed.

Catherine Phillips v. Youngstown Sheet and Tube et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Tammy Rogenski et al, order of magistrate.

Wanda J. Wilson et al v. Taylor Campy et al, order of magistrate.

Cara C. Kalouris v. Taylor Campy et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Mehwald v. Adam G. Grahn et al, order of magistrate.

Rita M. Lyons v. Dr. Michael Devine, order of magistrate.

Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co. v. Robert Brandenstein et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank N.A. v. Daniel Sciortino, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Lisa Desalvo et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Jacqueline M. Baugh et al, order of magistrate.

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. Jennifer S. Gursky et al, foreclosure.

Renee Baluck v. Austinwoods Nursing Center Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Cay Wilson v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Antonio Watson et al v. Prince L. Oquendo et al, order of magistrate.

Custom Prefab Contractors Inc. v. DiLullo Builders LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Page Snyder v. Michael A. Liberator et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Amanda E. Thacker et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Discover Bank v. Michael L. Gollings, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Brenda Connolly v. Kmart Corp., dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Sara L. Rudolphi et al, judgment entry.

Pennsylvania Financial LLC v. Dale T. Polya et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Daniel A. Campana et al, order of magistrate.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Judith Sutton et al, judgment entry.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Ashley Lines et al, dismissed.

Gaylord Properties Group LLC v. Medeiros Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie Dilworth v. Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. William LaGuardia, order of magistrate.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Sharon L. Samolyk et al, dismissed.

John D. Bell et al v. Countryside Inn LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

Seniqua L. Mann v. Wayne Thigpen, dismissed.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings LLC, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Jamie L. Monico, judgment entry.

Frank Tukalo et al v. Jermaine Moncrief et al, decision of magistrate.

John L. Winters v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Arthur Gerthung Jr. v. Austintown Township Board of Appeals, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Melinda Brimer et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine Phillips v. Youngstown Sheet and Tube et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa A. Parker v. Estate of Larry Myers Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Charles A. Welch v. Paige J. Martin, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Angel Dore Landscaping, order of magistrate.

Christian Carlos v. Dumitru Iures, order of magistrate.

Jeswald Auto Truck Service LLC v. MRT Distribution Inc. et al, judgment entry.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Jenae M. Jones et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

US Bank National Association v. Luis A. Serra et al, dismissed.

James Olenick v. Anthony Carson et al, order of magistrate.

Laborers International Union of North America v. Ronald Carcelli, order of magistrate.

State v. Marquise Torres Willis, sentenced (2).

State v. David Peterson, sentenced.

State v. Edward R. Webker, dismissed.

State v. Antwan Teemer, pleads guilty.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile MBA MD, order of magistrate.

Founders Insurance Co. v. Jazhmine L. Phillips, decision of magistrate.

Dominique C. Thomas v. Raven Phillips et al, settled and dismissed.

Rechelle L. Terry et al v. James Geidner et al, settled and dismissed.

State of Ohio et al v. Ancil E. Wilson III, dismissed.

Edward Quarrick et al v. Minnie Lilly, order of magistrate.

April Solic et al v. Joshua Richardson, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael G. Clarett Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Erica R. Winner Sauceman et al v. Brian L. Kimbrough et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Benjamin D. Parker et al, dismissed.

Snow and Sauerteig LLP v. Samuel Parker, decision of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Gary L. Namie et al, dismissed.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Ralph K. McClure et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Jason T. Foster et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Robert Castle et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathy L. Blake et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Marco Hammond Jr., sentenced.

State v. Zachary R. Rovder, sentenced.

State v. Anthony D. Naze, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer L. Almeida, sentenced.

State v. Courtney J. Bush, pleads guilty.

State v. Jeffrey A. Bachani, pleads guilty.

State v. Jessie Smith, sentenced.

State v. Cheyenne M. Craig, judgment entry.

State v. Randall Vecchio, sentenced.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile MBA MD, order of magistrate.

Devonte Williams v. VXI Global Solutions Inc. et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Donna M. Dawson et al, order of magistrate.

Janet Young v. Debra A. Kostelic, order of magistrate.

Thomas S. Soares, 1559 Chattanooga Ave., Youngstown.

Greg K. Williams, 1537 Price Road, Youngstown.

James J. Palazzo, 1605 Rose Hedge Drive, Youngstown.

Sandra D. Calvin, 71 Hood Drive, Canfield.

Oscar N. Dykes Jr., P.O. Box 1902, Youngstown.

Andrew A. Darnell, 168 1/2 Maywood Drive, Youngstown.

Sandra A. Weaver, 1393 Kenneth St., Youngstown.

Jerry McKinney, 8009 Hunters Cove, Youngstown.

James E. Sharp, 1856 Wampum Drive, Youngstown.

Daniel R. Fox, 246 S. Main St., Youngstown.

Sean L. Hare, 3921 Windsor Road, Youngstown.

Gary S. Blough, 10300 W. Middletown Road, Salem.