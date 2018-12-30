Blood Drives


December 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Boardman Park, Stambaugh Room, Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

American Red Cross Lake to River Chapter, 3530 Belmont Ave. Suite 7, Liberty, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.

AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St., Struthers, 1 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

