Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Boardman Park, Stambaugh Room, Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American Red Cross Lake to River Chapter, 3530 Belmont Ave. Suite 7, Liberty, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.
AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St., Struthers, 1 to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.