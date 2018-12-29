Warren man charged with felonious assault after fight involving knife and bat

Staff report

WARREN

Nathen J. Butch, 21, of Peach Lane Southwest is charged with felonious assault after police accused him of stabbing another man at 9:39 p.m. Thursday at the Riverview Apartments, 250 Tod Ave. NW.

Butch is in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond. A not-guilty plea was entered for him Friday in Warren Municipal Court.

The victim said Butch stabbed him after the two had been involved in an altercation on West Market Street about an hour earlier. Police observed a puncture wound and cuts on the victim’s torso as well as a bite mark on his arm that he said Butch caused.

The earlier incident involved Butch assaulting the victim on the sidewalk a short distance away from the apartment building, according to a police report.

The victim later saw Butch in his apartment building, went in his apartment, grabbed a baseball bat and confronted Butch, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where doctors said he had a possible orbital bone fracture, in addition to the stabbing.

Officers found two pieces of a broken knife at the location of the fight. They also recovered the bat in the victim’s apartment.

Police later found Butch on North Park Avenue and arrested him.