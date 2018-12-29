POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Dec. 21

Identity fraud: A Mulberry Walk Drive boy found out his identity had been compromised.

Trespassing: Officers received a complaint that someone had trespassed at Larry’s Drive Thru & Mini Mart, 3305 Center Road.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was missing from Lowellville Rod & Gun Club, 6225 Quarry Road.

Dec. 22

Drugs: While investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 7800 block of Tuscany Drive, police reportedly seized a bag of suspected marijuana, five boxed vials of suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe. Also, a person in the car provided false information to avoid a citation, a report said.

BOARDMAN

Dec. 26

Attempted theft: A Silver Fox Drive woman told police a man had tried to steal her father’s car and left in an awaiting vehicle after she had yelled at him from her residence.

Citation: After responding to a car crash near U.S. Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue, officers cited Katrina M. Haskins of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Haskins, 35, registered a 0.174 blood-alcohol content, more than twice the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole $718 worth of merchandise that included a 50-inch TV from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, then left in a gold Chevrolet Suburban vehicle.

Theft: A woman discovered money and jewelry missing from her Devonshire Drive condominium.

Harassment: A Withers Drive woman alleged her former boyfriend threatened to expose explicit photographs of her, possibly on social media, after their relationship had ended last month.

Summons: Robert S. Pappas, 44, of Halbert Drive, Poland, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities responded to information that a vehicle had struck a utility pole near Linger Place. Pappas’ blood-alcohol content was 0.169, a report indicated.

Identity fraud: A Clifton Drive man discovered a $157 posting to his credit report that he did not recognize.

Harassment: A Charles Avenue woman said she received such Facebook messages that also included implied threats.

Violation of a protection order: A woman reported a Youngstown woman, 35, has been contacting her in violation of such an order, including calling the accuser’s place of employment and driving past her Boardman residence around 3 a.m.

Dec. 27

Arrest: Police on Southern Boulevard picked up Terrence T. Hill, 32, who listed Youngstown addresses on Cambridge and Wakefield avenues. He was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court for a hearing.

Criminal damaging: A woman told police her former boyfriend kicked in a door to her apartment in the 4000 block of Hillman Way.

Theft/criminal damaging: A resident with a South Avenue long-term health care facility reported $24 had been removed from his wallet and that his cellphone was damaged.

Identity fraud: A Lockwood Boulevard woman told authorities she received a notification indicating three unauthorized purchases had been made with her debit card at an area gas station.

Violation of a protection order: A woman told police she believed her son’s former girlfriend dumped her trash can at the accuser’s Brookfield Avenue home after her son had obtained a protection order against the former girlfriend one week earlier.

Theft: An employee with a Boardman-Poland Road store noticed a large portion of prescription pills missing from her purse while she was at work.

Menacing: A worker for a Doral Drive big-box store told police two males in a group of nine that included juveniles threatened her after she refused to sell a bottle of liquor to someone in the group who may have been under age.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $84.50 worth of clothing that included a pair of jeans from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Officers were sent to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Roberta A. Reed, 45, who faced a theft charge. Reed, of North Benton, was accused of stealing $73 worth of property Dec. 8 from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Dec. 28

Domestic violence: Police arrested Asia S. Laury of Market Street, Boardman, on a domestic-violence warrant after having responded to a loud argument at a Tiffany Boulevard motel. The charge stems from a Sept. 22 situation in which her boyfriend alleged Laury, 30, punched his face with a set of brass knuckles during an argument.