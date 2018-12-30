Newport library offers kids their own New Year's fun

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven-year-old triplets Meredith, Coraline and Elena Wakefield won’t be among the sea of revelers expected to jam Times Square Monday night to usher in 2019, but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy their own brand of pomp and circumstance.

“You put the balloon at the bottom and get any wrapping paper you want. Then you glue the balloon to the paper and roll it up and cut the edges of the paper,” Elena explained about the process she used to design a confetti popper.

Elena’s two siblings followed suit by attaching balloons to the bottoms of their bathroom-tissue rolls, inserting small pieces of colored paper inside as confetti and pulling on the balloons to shoot the confetti out, which resulted in a popping sound and many laughs.

The girls, who are second-graders at St. Charles School in Boardman, also were among the youngsters and adults who got to celebrate New Year’s Eve a bit early by participating in the first Noon Year’s Eve celebration Saturday morning at the Newport branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 3730 Market St., on the South Side.

