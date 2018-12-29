new year’s eve/day | What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday, New Year’s Eve, and Tuesday, New Year’s Day.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, Newton Falls Municipal Court, New Castle, closed Tuesday.

County offices: Mahoning, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence, closed Tuesday; Trumbull, closing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday.

All state, federal offices: Closed Tuesday. No mail delivery Tuesday.

Schools: Warren classes will resume Wednesday; Youngstown, Sharon and New Castle will resume Thursday; Niles, Salem and Youngstown Diocese will be closed to Jan. 4.

Universities: Youngstown State, closed Tuesday; Kent State at Trumbull, closed through Jan. 3; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed through Tuesday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Tuesday.

Public libraries: Girard Free Library, closing at 3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Hubbard Public Library, Warren-Trumbull and Newton Falls Public Library, closing at 5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Youngstown-Mahoning County; Kinsman Free Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, closed Monday and Tuesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Tuesday.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Huntington Bank, Austintown, closed Tuesday; Cortland Banks, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closing at 2 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; Key Bank, closing at 3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; Farmers National Bank, Home Savings & Loan, closing at 4 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; First National Bank, closing at 5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., will collect Monday as usual; collection will be delayed one day after Monday; Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste and city of Youngstown Waste Management, collection will be delayed one day from Tuesday through Jan. 5.