Man reports assault on S. Side

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man, 48, reported Friday that he was assaulted numerous times with a baseball bat and that his medications were stolen between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Avenue and Hillman Street.

Police received a call Friday night of a suicidal male, who said his psychiatric medications were stolen and he becomes suicidal if he does not get them.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He had an extremely bruised and swollen hand and said his leg and ankle were injured, according to a police report.