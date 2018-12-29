Mahoning commissioners join Lordstown ‘fight’

By Justin Dennis

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners and their counterparts in Trumbull and Columbiana counties approved a resolution in support of General Motors’ Lordstown plant and its 1,600 workers bracing to lose their jobs when the plant is scheduled to idle in March.

The resolution approved Friday calls for local elected officials as well as state and federal lawmakers to “work together and take up this fight for our families.” Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said if GM plans to invest in production plants, he hopes the investments will be local, rather than overseas.

“Lordstown has always provided a great standard of living where people could build a family,” Traficanti said. “We want to continue to have those types of jobs. The UAW has done everything they can to work with the administration. We’re supporting the UAW through our resolution, and we’re supporting building a new car [at the Lordstown plant].

“If they are looking somewhere else, please don’t. Come back and talk to us and continue to keep that plant here,” he said.

In other business, commissioners approved the transfer of $495,942 in surplus sanitary engineer funds to three sewer projects around the county: replacement of a line with ground infiltration issues beneath Interstate 680 near Poland Woods in Poland Village; a sanitary sewer relining in Austintown’s Wickliffe neighborhood; and a sanitary sewer pump replacement and relocation in New Middletown.

Also approved was a three-year, $481,384 contract with Republic Services of Youngstown for transportation and disposal of wastewater sludge from wastewater plants operated by the Mahoning County Metropolitan Sewer District. Republic Services was the low bidder on its last two sludge disposal contracts, the prices for which are influenced by EPA regulations, Ginnetti said.

The county engineer’s office also plans to close Unity and Columbiana roads at the Ohio Turnpike bridge from Jan. 14 to Oct. 1 for bridge replacement work.

The county Job and Family Services Department is also for the first time seeking a $400,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to fund elder abuse social services training and prosecution.

JFS Director Bob Bush said several local groups that deal with at-risk elderly would benefit from the award, including the county prosecutor’s office, Area Agency on Aging and Compass Family Services.