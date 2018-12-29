MCCTC aviation program receives airplane

Staff report

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center announced Friday it received the donation of an airplane from the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tenn.

The A23 Fixed Wing Single Engine airplane will be used as a training tool for students enrolled in MCCTC’s aviation-maintenance program.

“Part of the mission of the museum is to continue education in aviation maintenance, and what better way to do that then by donating to a school with a growing aviation program,” said Mike Stanko, MCCTC board member and Beechcraft Heritage Museum board member.

Through MCCTC’s two-year aviation program, students can receive an Airframe and Powerplant certificate. The career center is the only high school in Ohio east of Columbus that offers this program, MCCTC officials said.