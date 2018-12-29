Swearing in a family affair

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

With his father Joseph Donofrio administering the oath, Anthony Donofrio became the third member of his family to serve as a judge.

During a brief Friday ceremony before he was sworn in as a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, his family was frequently highlighted.

Joseph Donofrio is a retired judge on the 7th District Court of Appeals and also was a Youngstown Municipal Court judge. Anthony’s brother, Gene, has been a judge on the appellate court since 1993.

In remarks, Anthony Donofrio thanked his parents, his brother and his two sisters as well as his wife, Cheri, and their two children. His mother, Angela, helped him into his new robe.

“Without you, this would not be possible,” he said to his wife.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said he has known Anthony Donofrio for years and that his family background instilled in him the values he used as an attorney and will use as a judge.

“He’s honest, he’s intelligent, he’s hard working,” Greene said.

Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti also spoke, telling the crowd, “You will be honest and fair because I know you, and I know your family.”

The new judge said anyone who comes into his court will get a fair shake. He said he has a great support system, including several friends who will make sure he stays level-headed.

He replaces Judge Lou D’Apolito, who could not run for re-election this year because of age limits. He thanked Judge D’Apolito and his staff, along with the other judges, for helping him to get familiar with the court.