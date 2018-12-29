METRO DIGEST || CVS suspect sought

CVS suspect sought

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are looking for the man captured on security cameras who is a suspect in the robbery of the CVS store, 311 Park Ave., about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports said the man pulled a knife while paying for an item and demanded the clerk keep the register drawer open. The man reached in, grabbed $200 cash and ran away, reports said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal at 330-742-8242.

Crash kills Lisbon man

LEETONIA

The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old Lisbon man was killed about 6:05 a.m. Friday after a two-vehicle accident on state Route 164 south of Leetonia Road in Center Township.

A patrol news release said Christopher W. Kramer, 49, was traveling south on state Route 164 when his car collided with a car traveling north driven by Christopher T. Jarome, 29, of Lisbon, that went left of center.

Jarome was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the patrol said. Kramer is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.

Wrist bands for First Night on sale

YOUNGSTOWN

First Night Youngstown will take place on New Year’s Eve at a dozen locations in the downtown area.

Wrist bands are $10 ($7 for senior citizens, free for children 12 and under) and can be purchased in advance at firstnightyoungstownoh.com and at all performance venues, including Covelli Centre, the Steel Museum, One Hot Cookie, the YMCA and the Arms Museum. They also will be sold at each venue Monday.

The wrist band grants admission to all venues, where entertainment will be scheduled beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be two ball drops, with fireworks, at the foot of the Market Street Bridge: the first at 9 p.m. for children, and another at midnight.

The Market Street Bridge will be closed all day Monday to prepare the fireworks. Central Square will be closed during First Night.

Valley fire departments get grants from BWC

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation awarded $693,000 in grants to 64 Ohio fire departments in October and November for a program designed to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other health hazards.

Three local departments were among the selected fire departments.

Struthers Fire Department received $5,222 to purchase 34 hoods and 34 gloves. Champion Township Fire Department received $14,730 to purchase a diesel-exhaust system. The Kinsman Fire Department received $7,656 to purchase 44 gloves and 44 hoods.

Turnpike tolls go up

HARRISBURG, PA.

A new toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 6, continuing an 11-year streak of price hikes, says a report from WTAE TV in Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer. The increase applies to both E-ZPass and cash tolls.

The most common toll will rise from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash, according to a previous release from the Turnpike Commission.

To go across the state, starting at the Warrendale Toll Plaza and exiting at the Wyoming Valley Toll Plaza, it will cost E-ZPass holders $41.70 and $58.10 for those paying with cash, according to the toll schedule.

WARREN

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office said Leavitt Road in Warren Township, which had been closed since Nov. 30, is now open.