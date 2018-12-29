BIRTHS


December 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Corey and Meredith Gruelle, Poland, girl, Dec. 27.

Allen and Breanna Faulk, East Liverpool, girl, Dec. 27.

Dylan and Chelsee Paumier, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 27.

Charles and Shelli Behrens, Salem, girl, Dec. 27.

Chris and Kalotina Efthimiou, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 27.

Ronald and Ashley Kirkbride, Columbiana, girl, Dec. 27.

Liann Viera Colon, Campbell, boy, Dec. 27.

