BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Corey and Meredith Gruelle, Poland, girl, Dec. 27.
Allen and Breanna Faulk, East Liverpool, girl, Dec. 27.
Dylan and Chelsee Paumier, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 27.
Charles and Shelli Behrens, Salem, girl, Dec. 27.
Chris and Kalotina Efthimiou, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 27.
Ronald and Ashley Kirkbride, Columbiana, girl, Dec. 27.
Liann Viera Colon, Campbell, boy, Dec. 27.
