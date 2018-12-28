Wrist bands on sale for First Night Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — First Night Youngstown will take place on New Year’s Eve at a dozen locations in the downtown area.

Wrist bands are $10 ($7 for senior citizens, free for children 12 and under) and can be purchased in advance at firstnightyoungstownoh.com and at all performance venues, including Covelli Centre, the Steel Museum, One Hot Cookie, the YMCA and the Arms Museum. They will also be sold at each venue on New Year’s Eve.

The wrist band grants admission to all venues, where entertainment will be scheduled beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be two ball drops, with fireworks, at the foot of the Market Street Bridge: the first at 9 p.m. for children, and another at midnight.

The Market Street Bridge will be closed all day Monday to prepare the fireworks. Central Square will be closed during First Night.