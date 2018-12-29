Valley commissioners issue resolution of support for GM Lordstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners and their counterparts in Trumbull and Columbiana counties approved a resolution in support of General Motors’ Lordstown plant and its 1,600 workers bracing to lose their jobs when the plant is scheduled to idle in March.

The resolution approved Friday calls for local elected officials as well as state and federal lawmakers to “work together and take up this fight for our families.” Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said if GM plans to invest in production plants, he hopes the investments will be local, rather than overseas.

In other business, commissioners approved the transfer of $495,942 in surplus sanitary engineer funds to three sewer projects around the county, in Poland Village, Austintown and New Middletown.

The county Job and Family Services Department is also for the first time seeking a $400,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to fund elder abuse social services training and prosecution.

