Truck driver cited

POLAND

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited a tractor-trailer driver after his truck rolled over about 4:35 a.m. Thursday on state Route 170, closing a portion of the road for a few hours.

The post’s news release said the tractor-trailer driven by Robert Bucci, no age given, of New Castle, Pa., was driving north when he drove off the side of the road. When he tried to get back on the road, the truck flipped over, the release said.

Bucci was not injured, but the truck and trailer were heavily damaged, the release said.

A state trooper cited Bucci for failure to control, the release said. The road reopened about 8:15 a.m.