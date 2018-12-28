Struthers sees rash of car break-ins Wednesday night

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Feelings of holiday goodwill were interrupted for some city residents Wednesday night after a rash of car break-ins left windows smashed and valuables stolen.

Police said break-ins took place in the 400 to 500 blocks of Como, Spring and Elm streets and Maplewood Avenue.

Police Chief Tim Roddy said the windows of five cars had been smashed during the thefts and, in some instances, the thieves entered the garages of their victims.

Roddy said the department is investigating a few leads.

Police are advising residents to make sure their garage doors are closed and locked and that they remove any valuables from their cars to help prevent having their windows broken.

The police are also asking any residents living in the vicinity of the break-ins with security cameras to reach out to the department to possibly identify the person or people responsible.

Roddy asked residents to call police to report anything they see or hear out of the usual.