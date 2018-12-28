Saudi king orders Cabinet shakeup


December 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a wide-ranging overhaul of top government posts Thursday, including naming a new foreign minister, after international fallout from the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi nearly three months ago.

He also ordered a shakeup of the kingdom’s supreme council that oversees matters related to security.

Staff/wire reports

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000