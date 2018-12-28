Saudi king orders Cabinet shakeup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a wide-ranging overhaul of top government posts Thursday, including naming a new foreign minister, after international fallout from the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi nearly three months ago.
He also ordered a shakeup of the kingdom’s supreme council that oversees matters related to security.
Staff/wire reports
