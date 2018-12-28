Public library receives children's book donation for NYC fund

YOUNGSTOWN — The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County has received a gift of 100 new children’s books, ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers, from a private foundation.

The books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, the foundation in New York City interested in fostering early reading and a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.

Aimee Fifarek, library executive director, said, “We are grateful to Ms. [Diane] Brownstone and the book fund for supporting Ohio libraries in our mission to encourage a love of reading at any age.”

Josephine Nolfi, the library’s director of programming and youth services, added, “This collection of books, which includes beloved classics as well as current high-demand items, has a book sure to appeal to every reader. We are grateful for this donation that allows us to make more books available to more kids.”

Brownstone, director of Brownstone Book Fund, said she chose the library with the recommendation of State Librarian of Ohio Beverly Cain.

Brownstone continued, “I am interested in providing books for young children, hopefully to excite and foster an early interest in and a love for books and reading.”