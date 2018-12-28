Police seek man who robbed CVS Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are looking for the man captured on security cameras who is a suspect in the robbery of a 311 Park Ave. CVS about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports said the man pulled a knife while paying for an item and demanded the clerk keep the register drawer open. The man reached in, grabbed $200 cash and ran away, reports said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal at 330-742-8242.